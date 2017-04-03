Ex-CIA Director Warns: 'North Korea Could Kill 90 Percent of Americans'

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 1, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition-2017 at an undisclosed location. Have Americans been deceived about the North Korean threat? A former CIA director and a defense expert say yes, and they issue a dire warning: The blustery, bellicose hermit state has the capacity to make good on its threats to visit nuclear ruination upon the United States.

