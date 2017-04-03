Europe's unitary patent system will bring benefits to Korean firms'
South Korean companies will benefit from the upcoming reformed and unitary patent system in Europe, simplifies and lowers the cost of applications, the European Patent Office's director for unitary patents said Friday. "By reducing costs and complexity of the process, South Korean companies, one of the most active applicants to the EPO, will benefit from the changes," Margot Frohlinger, the principal director for Unitary Patent, European and International Legal Affairs at the European Patent Office told The Korea Herald in Seoul on Friday.
