[Election 2017] 22-day presidential campaign to kick off Monday
The 19th presidential election in South Korea is in full swing as the registration period for candidates is slated for April 15-16. The candidate registration for the May 9 presidential election is held for two days -- from Saturday to Sunday -- or 24 days before the polling day under the electoral law, according to the National Election Commission.
