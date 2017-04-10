[Election 2017] 22-day presidential c...

[Election 2017] 22-day presidential campaign to kick off Monday

Korea Herald

The 19th presidential election in South Korea is in full swing as the registration period for candidates is slated for April 15-16. The candidate registration for the May 9 presidential election is held for two days -- from Saturday to Sunday -- or 24 days before the polling day under the electoral law, according to the National Election Commission.

Chicago, IL

