DPRK missile test provocative, destabilizing: U.S. official
The latest missile test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is provocative and destabilizing, U.S. national security adviser said Sunday. "It just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," H.R. McMaster said in an interview with American Broadcasting Company.
