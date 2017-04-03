Cyber security firm: More evidence North Korea linked to Bangladesh heist
Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Russian-based Kaspersky released a 58-page report on Lazarus, a group linked to the heist in Bangladesh and the 2014 attack on Sony Corp.'s Hollywood studio, which the U.S. government blamed on North Korea.
