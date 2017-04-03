CIDG arrests Korean fugitive wanted f...

CIDG arrests Korean fugitive wanted for P270-M fraud

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have arrested a South Korean fugitive who is wanted in his home country for a case of fraud involving six billion won, or some P270 million. Director General Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police , said the operation stemmed from a confirmed intelligence report regarding the presence of a certain Yong Ho Jeon in a posh residential community in Makati City.

