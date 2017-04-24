CIA chief in South Korea for 'interna...

CIA chief in South Korea for 'internal meeting': US embassy

SEOUL: CIA director Mike Pompeo was in South Korea Monday for an "internal meeting", the US embassy in Seoul confirmed, following reports of an unannounced visit as tensions mount over growing nuclear threats from the North. South Korea's largest daily Chosun Ilbo reported Monday that Pompeo arrived in Seoul at the weekend and held back-to-back closed-door meetings with the head of the South's spy agency and senior presidential officials.



