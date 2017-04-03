Chung fights to clear name and FIFA o...

Chung fights to clear name and FIFA of Blatter influence

" Chung Mong-joon's bid to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president may have ended prematurely in 2015, but the South Korean has vowed to continue the fight against what he called Blatter's continuing influence at soccer's governing body. Chung said Thursday at a media conference that he would appeal a six-year ban, later reduced to five years, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

