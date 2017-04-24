China urges end to US-South Korea mil...

China urges end to US-South Korea military exercises

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi speaks during a press conference after talks with German Foreign Minister at the Borsig villa in Berlin. BERLIN: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged an end to US-South Korean military manoeuvres on Wednesday as well as a stop to North Korea's nuclear programme to calm tensions on the peninsula.

