China, South Korea urge calm as North Korea prepares big celebration

South Korea said on Thursday it believed it would be consulted by the United States before any possible pre-emptive U.S. strike against Pyongyang and China urged the North to halt its nuclear programme in exchange for greater protection from Beijing. People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017.

