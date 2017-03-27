Chevrolet Bolt sells out in tech-savv...

Chevrolet Bolt sells out in tech-savvy South Korea

Read more: Automotive News

The new Chevrolet Bolt EV was unveiled to South Korean consumers only last week here at the Seoul Motor Show. But it is already getting a warm welcome in South Korea, where the car was designed and sources its key components.

Chicago, IL

