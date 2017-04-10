Calling out South Korean IP theft on fifth anniversary of trade deal
Over the five years since the United States and South Korea entered into the U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement, or KORUS, our ally has repeatedly backstabbed American biopharmaceutical firms and undercut their intellectual property rights. Thankfully, top U.S. officials could soon level the playing field and defend American job-creators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|48 min
|Geezer
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC