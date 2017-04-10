Calling out South Korean IP theft on ...

Calling out South Korean IP theft on fifth anniversary of trade deal

Over the five years since the United States and South Korea entered into the U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement, or KORUS, our ally has repeatedly backstabbed American biopharmaceutical firms and undercut their intellectual property rights. Thankfully, top U.S. officials could soon level the playing field and defend American job-creators.

