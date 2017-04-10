Asian economies escape 'manipulator' ...

Asian economies escape 'manipulator' tag, but expect more pressure on trade

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances. South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this file photo illustration shot December 15, 2015.

Chicago, IL

