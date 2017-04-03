[Andres Oppenheimer] How South Korean...

[Andres Oppenheimer] How South Korean schools are doing it better

Korea Herald

If you wonder why most Asian countries have done so much better than Latin American nations in recent decades, I strongly recommend that you do what I did during a trip to South Korea -- visit a local school. I spent a recent afternoon at the Seoul Robotics High School, a vocational school where students learn to build and operate robots, as part of my research for a forthcoming book on automation and the future of jobs.

