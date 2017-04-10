Amid tension, security creeps up elec...

Amid tension, security creeps up election agenda

13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Propelled by North Korea's rising threats and heightened military tension, foreign and security policy is rapidly ascending on the agenda for next month's presidential election, with most candidates toughening their lines against Pyongyang, irrespective of their ideological inclinations. While the economy and welfare remain atop the agenda, all five major contenders are striving to flaunt their credentials to be a strong commander-in-chief, lambasting North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and warning against any unilateral US military action.

