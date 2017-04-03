129th Soldiers sharpen public affairs...

129th Soldiers sharpen public affairs skills in South Korea

Members of the South Dakota Army National Guard's 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment honed their public affairs skills while training during the Key Resolve exercise March 12-23 in the Republic of Korea. The exercise provided 12 members of the Rapid City-based unit with realistic training opportunities that support the mission of a public affairs detachment.

Chicago, IL

