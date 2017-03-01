Women Charged In Murder Of Kim Jong Una s Half-Brother Facing Death Penalty

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim - the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13. If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday. The pair have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.

