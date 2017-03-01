Women Charged In Murder Of Kim Jong U...

Women Charged In Murder Of Kim Jong Una s Half-Brother Facing Death Penalty

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim - the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13. If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday. The pair have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 18 hr slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC