Why Kim Jong-un might come to regret the murder of his half-brother
The assassination risks unleashing far-reaching strategic consequences: a new US-China campaign against North Korea's illegal nuclear weapons program. The cover of a Chinese magazine features a portrait of Kim Jong-nam, the late half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a news agent in Beijing, late last month.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Wed
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
