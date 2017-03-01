Why China is strongly objecting to South Korea's THAAD developments

After South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap for the THAAD system this week, Chinese media threatened the South with boycotts and the cutting of diplomatic ties. South Korean policemen and soldiers stand guard at a golf course owned by Lotte, where the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, on March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.