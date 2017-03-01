US secretary of state to visit Japan, South Korea, China - Kyodo

US secretary of state to visit Japan,...

US secretary of state to visit Japan, South Korea, China

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stands next to a Mexican flag during a join statement with Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City, Mexico February 23, 2017.

