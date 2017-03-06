UN chief Guterres condemns reported f...

UN chief Guterres condemns reported firing of multiple ballistic missiles by DPR Korea

New York, Mar 7 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the reported firing of ballistic missiles on Monday by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , three of which landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone. Such actions violate Security Council resolutions and seriously undermine regional peace and stability, Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson in New York.

Chicago, IL

