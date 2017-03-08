U.S. to keep deploying THAAD missile defense system to South Korea
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense... The U.S. military said it would keep delivering components for the THAAD missile defense system to South Korea, separating the issue from an internal political crisis in Seoul that saw President Park Geun-hye's removal from office on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC