U.S. to keep deploying THAAD missile defense system to South Korea

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense... The U.S. military said it would keep delivering components for the THAAD missile defense system to South Korea, separating the issue from an internal political crisis in Seoul that saw President Park Geun-hye's removal from office on Friday.

Chicago, IL

