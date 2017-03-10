U.S., South Korean Navies to Hold Par...

U.S., South Korean Navies to Hold Partnership Exercises

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: DefenceTalk News

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at South Korean fleet headquarters in Busan, South Korea, for a scheduled port visit, March 15, 2017. The Carl Vinson Strike Group was wrapping up two weeks of routine operations in the South China Sea and was scheduled to continue on its regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment after departing Busan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC