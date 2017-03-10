U.S., South Korean Navies to Hold Partnership Exercises
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at South Korean fleet headquarters in Busan, South Korea, for a scheduled port visit, March 15, 2017. The Carl Vinson Strike Group was wrapping up two weeks of routine operations in the South China Sea and was scheduled to continue on its regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment after departing Busan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC