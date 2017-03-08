U.S. Fast-Tracks Missile Defense System To South Korea, Drawing China's Ire
North Korea again tested ballistic missiles this week, firing four of them into the waters near Japan. Just days later, the U.S. military announced that part of a controversial missile defense system arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea for deployment as early as April.
