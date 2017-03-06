Tillerson traveling to Asia next week...

Tillerson traveling to Asia next week to discuss NKorea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Japan, South Korea and China next week seeking coordination to address the nuclear and missile threat from North Korea. It will be Tillerson's first trip to the region since he took office a month ago as the top U.S. diplomat under the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... 23 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC