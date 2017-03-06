Tillerson traveling to Asia next week to discuss NKorea
Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Japan, South Korea and China next week seeking coordination to address the nuclear and missile threat from North Korea. It will be Tillerson's first trip to the region since he took office a month ago as the top U.S. diplomat under the Trump administration.
