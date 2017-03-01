The untold story of South Korean beer

There had been a huge debate about the taste of Korean beers a couple of years back, sparked by a British journalist residing in Korea who wrote a column about how bad South Korean beer tasted and that he'd rather drink a North Korean one over it. Many agreed saying South Korean beers didn't really have any "taste" and some even denounced that they tasted like urine, while others were infuriated by the comment and offended by a foreigner taking a lash at local beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.