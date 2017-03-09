The Latest: Ousted S. Korean leader w...

The Latest: Ousted S. Korean leader won't vacate Blue House

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Latest on South Korean President Park Geun-hye's removal from office Friday by the Constitutional Court : South Korea's presidential office says Park Geun-hye won't leave the presidential Blue House on Friday after the constitutional court stripped her of her presidential powers over a corruption scandal. A Blue House spokesman said that some of Park's aides are at her southern Seoul home to prepare for her return, but it hasn't been determined exactly when she will leave the Blue House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... 51 min BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC