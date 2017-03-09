The Latest: Ousted S. Korean leader won't vacate Blue House
The Latest on South Korean President Park Geun-hye's removal from office Friday by the Constitutional Court : South Korea's presidential office says Park Geun-hye won't leave the presidential Blue House on Friday after the constitutional court stripped her of her presidential powers over a corruption scandal. A Blue House spokesman said that some of Park's aides are at her southern Seoul home to prepare for her return, but it hasn't been determined exactly when she will leave the Blue House.
