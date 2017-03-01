The Korean Comfort Food at the Inters...

The Korean Comfort Food at the Intersection of War and Peace

Led by chef Peter Cho , the modern Korean restaurant Han Oak recently launched "Noodles and Dumplings" nights, and with them, a new, little-known noodle bowl called budae-jjigae. Better known as "army stew," budae-jjigae is a humble dish of mostly processed ingredients born from the Korean War of the 1950s.

Chicago, IL

