The Korean Comfort Food at the Intersection of War and Peace
Led by chef Peter Cho , the modern Korean restaurant Han Oak recently launched "Noodles and Dumplings" nights, and with them, a new, little-known noodle bowl called budae-jjigae. Better known as "army stew," budae-jjigae is a humble dish of mostly processed ingredients born from the Korean War of the 1950s.
