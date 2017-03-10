Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump ...

Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump as too much like Obama

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

North Korea has a criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump he probably wasn't expecting: He's too much like Barack Obama. North Korea's state media, which regularly vilified Obama in the strongest terms, had been slow to do the same with the Trump administration, possibly so that officials in Pyongyang could figure out what direction Trump will likely take and what new policies he may pursue.

Chicago, IL

