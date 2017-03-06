Survey finds pervasive corruption in ...

Survey finds pervasive corruption in Asia hindering progress

" A survey by the anti-graft group Transparency International shows that bribery and other forms of corruption are hindering poverty alleviation and hurting public health in Asia by channeling resources away from those who need them. The survey, released Tuesday, estimated that more than 900 million people in the region had paid bribes in the past year to obtain basic public services like schooling and health care.

