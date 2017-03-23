Sunken S. Korean ferry set to be loaded on transport vessel
" Salvage crews towed a corroded 6,800-ton South Korean ferry toward a transport vessel on Friday after it was successfully raised from waters off the country's southwest coast. The massive attempt to bring the ferry back to shore, nearly three years after it sank, killing 304 people, is being closely watched by a nation that still vividly remembers the horrific accident.
