South Korea's sunken Sewol a step closer to reaching port29 min ago
South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry was one step closer to reaching port today after it was hauled onto a giant heavy lifting ship, Yonhap news agency reported, ready to be towed from its watery grave. Nearly three years after it went down killing more than 300 people, the wreck was safely placed onto a semisubmersible ship that will finally bring it to shore, Yonhap cited the government as saying.
