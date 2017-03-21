South Korea's powerful Lotte family goes on trial

He is also charged with bringing about a loss of 47.1 billion won to the group by ordering three Lotte companies - Korea Seven Co., Lotte Data Communication Co., and Lotte.com Inc. - to help out cash-stricken Lotte PS Net Inc. The Lotte founder and his two sons were indicted in October on various charges including embezzlement, tax evasion and business malpractice. The first hearing on Chairman Shin Dong-bin, his older brother Shin Dong-joo, and their father and group founder Shin Kyuk-ho will be held at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday at 2 p.m. "I will cooperate with the trial sincerely", Shin told reporters, bowing briefly before entering the courtroom.

