South Korea's powerful Lotte family g...

South Korea's powerful Lotte family goes on trial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

He is also charged with bringing about a loss of 47.1 billion won to the group by ordering three Lotte companies - Korea Seven Co., Lotte Data Communication Co., and Lotte.com Inc. - to help out cash-stricken Lotte PS Net Inc. The Lotte founder and his two sons were indicted in October on various charges including embezzlement, tax evasion and business malpractice. The first hearing on Chairman Shin Dong-bin, his older brother Shin Dong-joo, and their father and group founder Shin Kyuk-ho will be held at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday at 2 p.m. "I will cooperate with the trial sincerely", Shin told reporters, bowing briefly before entering the courtroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC