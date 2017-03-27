South Korea's Black Eagles To Perform Fly-By Over KL Tomorrow
The Republic of Korea Air Force aerobatic team, Black Eagles, is set to put up a stunning show over the federal capital's air space tomorrow. The Royal Malaysian Air Force , in a statement here today, said the team will perform a 15-minute fly-by using ROKAF's nine KAI-TB50 fighter jets.
