South Korea's Black Eagles To Perform Fly-By Over KL Tomorrow

5 hrs ago

The Republic of Korea Air Force aerobatic team, Black Eagles, is set to put up a stunning show over the federal capital's air space tomorrow. The Royal Malaysian Air Force , in a statement here today, said the team will perform a 15-minute fly-by using ROKAF's nine KAI-TB50 fighter jets.

