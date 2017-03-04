South Koreans protest ahead of impeac...

South Koreans protest ahead of impeachment ruling

Yesterday

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean protested in the capital Seoul Saturday . The rally called for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye, ahead of an impeachment ruling in the Constitutional Court.

Chicago, IL

