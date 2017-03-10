South Koreans Could Raise Sunken Ferr...

South Koreans Could Raise Sunken Ferry If Test of Lift Goes Well

Read more: Voice of America

Salvage experts in South Korea could on Wednesday begin raising a ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing more than 300 people, most of them children on a school trip, finally meeting the demands of mourning families. The ferry, the Sewol , was structurally unsound, overloaded and traveling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank during a routine voyage on April 16, 2014.

Chicago, IL

