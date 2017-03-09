South Korean Tycoon's Son Convicted of Assault After Brawling at Bar
A scion of South Korea's Hanwha Group was convicted of assault, joining his father in the growing list of chaebol executives found guilty of misconduct at a time when scrutiny is mounting on the founding families that rule the nation's biggest conglomerates. Kim Dong-seon, the youngest son of the group's chairman, was found guilty on Wednesday of assaulting employees at a bar and damaging a police car that was transporting the 27-year old to a local police station on Jan. 5, a spokesman at the Seoul Central District Court said.
