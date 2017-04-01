South Korean supporters of arrested e...

South Korean supporters of arrested ex-president to protest

South Korea's former leader Park Geun-hye faced yet another humiliating day after a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant against her. Park entered the Seoul Detention Center in a black sedan before dawn Friday after a court approved her arrest on corruption allegations.

Chicago, IL

