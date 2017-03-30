South Korean election set for May 9
A United States animal rights group called on the South Korean government on Thursday to provide immediate care for nine dogs that ousted President Park Geun-hye left behind when she moved out of the presidential palace . But the situation changed with last week's Constitutional Court ruling removing Park from office, which stripped her of immunity to prosecution and allowed for compulsory investigation.
