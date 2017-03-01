South Korea reviewing China's actions...

South Korea reviewing China's actions over missile defence system- Yonhap

Read more: Reuters

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via... South Korea's foreign minister said he was reviewing whether reported Chinese actions over a U.S. missile defense system to be deployed in South Korea violate international norms, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

