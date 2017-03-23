South Korea raises sunken Sewol ferry

The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea on March 23, 2017. -Photo: News1 via Reuters DONGGEOCHADO: South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry emerged from the waters Thursday, nearly three years after it went down with the loss of more than 300 lives and dealt a crushing blow to now-ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.