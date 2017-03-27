South Korea holds memorial for 9 miss...

South Korea holds memorial for 9 missing ferry victims

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

South Korea on Tuesday held a memorial ceremony for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship's wreckage that was raised last week. Relatives of the missing victims cried as representatives of Catholic and Protestant churches and Buddhists delivered prayers wishing for the remains of the nine to be recovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 3 hr jonjedi 74
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC