South Korea holds memorial for 9 missing ferry victims

Relatives of the missing victims and clergymen attend religious services on a boat near the sunken ferry Sewol on a semi-submersible transport vessel in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. South Korea has held a memorial ceremony at sea for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship's wreckage that was raised from the waters last week.

