South Korea fines Novartis over kickbacks, suspends sales of some drugs

South Korea said it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won and temporarily banned sales of some of its drugs for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs. A sign marks a building on Novartis' campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., February 28, 2017.

