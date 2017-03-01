South Korea fines Novartis over kickbacks, suspends sales of some drugs
South Korea said it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won and temporarily banned sales of some of its drugs for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs. A sign marks a building on Novartis' campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., February 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Wed
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC