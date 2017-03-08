South Korea and Japan may bicker, but Busan and Fukuoka get on fine

In 1592 General Toyotomi Hideyoshi and his 200,000 men launched the seven-year Imjin invasion from the island, landing in Busan, on Korea's southern coast. Centuries earlier Today it is mainly leisure-seekers who take the hour-long ferry ride from Busan to Tsushima: fishermen, hikers and day-tripping teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.