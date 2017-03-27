South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
Hong Jeong-ho's goal was enough for South Korea to see off a spirited Syria side in World Cup qualifying. South Korea got back to winning ways in the third round of AFC World Cup qualifying, solidifying their grip on second place in Group A with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|10 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC