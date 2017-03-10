Son of former N. Korean envoy suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder - sources
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam , Hong Song Hac and Ji Hyun are seen in this undated handout released by Malaysian police to Reuters on Feb 19, 2017. A SUSPECT implicated in the spy-novel-like killing of Kim Jong Nam has been identified as a son of a top North Korean envoy to Vietnam who used his fluent command of the Vietnamese language to lure Asian women into the murder.
