Sky run' to be held at South Korea's tallest tower

Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, will organise an international vertical running competition next month, as part of its public relations campaign to promote its status as the country's most famous landmark, Lotte Corp. said Sunday. On April 23, the 555-metre skyscraper will host the 2017 Lotte World Tower International Sky Run, attracting keen attention from professional and amateur runners in Korea and elsewhere, according to the company, which oversees the construction and management of Korea's tallest structure.

