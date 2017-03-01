Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean

North Korea on Monday fired "several" banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers into waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said, an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal. It was not immediately clear what type of missile was fired or the exact number; Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various ranges in recent months.

