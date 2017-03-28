S. Koreaa s Park to attend court session on possible arrest
In this Tuesday, March, 21, 2017 file photo, South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea. Park has decided to attend a questioning session by a Seoul court before it determines whether she should be arrested over explosive corruption allegations, prosecutors said Tuesday, March 28. SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has decided to attend a questioning session by a Seoul court before it determines whether she should be arrested over corruption allegations, prosecutors said Tuesday.
